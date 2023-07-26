Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the most beloved signal callers across the NFL. Netflix has taken notice, although Jalen Hurts is currently not interested in being on the series “Quarterback,” reports The Athletic's Zach Berman.

“Jalen Hurts turned down the opportunity to be featured in Netflix's “Quarterback” docuseries — both last season and this season. He didn't think it was an appropriate time last season.”

It sounds like Jalen Hurts has determined that doing a series like Netflix's “Quarterback” doesn't make sense at this point in his career. However, the Eagles quarterback says it could be something he would consider in the future.

“Hurts didn't rule out appearing in something similar in the future. ‘That time will come. There's a lot of the journey to be told. And there's a lot yet to unfold that will be told one day.'”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Overall, it sounds like Hurts has found an internal consciousness that leads him every day, manifesting in his comments that he is just along for the journey he is currently on.

There is no doubt that Eagles fans would love to see Hurts on such a series given how much they have endeared themselves to him already. If Hurts has a 2023 campaign like he did last year, then the love for him out of Philly will only continue to grow.

Stay tuned into any more updates out of Eagles training camp in regards to Jalen Hurts. It will come as no surprise to hear more future comments from Hurts be as profound as this one.