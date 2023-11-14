More information is coming out about the arrest details of Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones. Jones appeared in court Tuesday.

A wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars is finding himself in hot water with the law. Jaguars' receiver Zay Jones was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge Monday, per the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union. Bail is set at $2,503 for Jones, who appeared in court Tuesday.

The victim was visiting Jones when the two got into an argument, per the Times-Union. The police report states an officer saw small scratches on the victim's neck that were consistent with fingernail marks. It isn't immediately clear what consequences Jones will receive from the team as the legal process plays out.

“We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time,” the Jaguars said in a statement released by the team, per ESPN.

It's been a difficult season for Jones. He's missed the last four games for the Jaguars due to a knee injury. Jones has eight catches this season for 78 yards and two touchdowns. The young receiver is in his second year for the team. In 2022, Jones finished the campaign with 82 receptions for 823 yards and 5 touchdowns. Jones has also played for the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills since being drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft.

Jones will appear in court again on December 6. A first-degree misdemeanor in Florida is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine, per ESPN.

The Jaguars are 6-3 and next host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The game kicks off at 1:00 Eastern. The Titans are 3-6 on the season.