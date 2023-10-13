The latest Zay Jones injury update is not good ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 6 AFC South showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.

“WR Zay Jones (knee) is not anticipated to play in Sunday's game versus the Colts, per head coach Doug Pederson,” the NFL staff at NFL.com reported on Friday afternoon.

This is a tough break for the Jaguars, who come back for a crucial battle for first place in the AFC South after two weeks in London. Jones has struggled with injuries all season and has only played three games so far. When Jones is in the game, though, he’s played well, catching eight balls for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

With this latest Zay Jones injury update ahead of the Jaguars’ Week 6 matchup with the Colts, it means more pressure on starters Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk as well as more opportunities for Tim Jones, Jamal Agnew, and Elijah Cooks.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The Jaguars aren’t the only ones dealing with injury issues ahead of this game, though. The Colts are banged up as well, most notably at quarterback. Rookie first-round pick Anthony Richardson is out for four to eight weeks with a shoulder injury, which means Gardner Minshew will start the game.

While Richardson going out hurts the Colts in the long-term, starting Minshew likely gives the team as good or an even better chance to win than the youngster.

Both teams come into this game at 3-2, and with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans at 2-3, the winner of Jaguars-Colts will take sole possession of the division lead on Sunday.