Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones has reportedly been arrested on Monday over a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

“Jones was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and booked into the Duval County Jail at 6:03 p.m. ET on a charge of domestic battery causing bodily harm, a first-degree misdemeanor. His first court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.”

With Jones running into legal trouble, his potential to return to action in Week 11 gets even unlikelier. He has missed the last four Jaguars games due to a knee injury. But getting back to action on the field seems like the last thing Jones should be worried about, as he has an off-the-field issue to deal with first.

Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones arrested

Jones' arrest also comes on the heels of Jacksonville's 34-3 loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers at home on Sunday.

The Jaguars have already released a statement with regard to Jones' arrest, though, they did not elaborate further on the matter.

“We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

This is not the first time that Jones got the authorities' attention. Back in 2018, when he was still with the Buffalo Bills, Jones was arrested in Los Angeles after an altercation with his brother.

Jones, a second-round pick by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft, signed a three-year deal worth $24 million with the Jags in 2022. So far in the 2023 campaign, he has 78 receiving yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions.