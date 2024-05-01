Netflix has announced that Jason Bateman and Jude Law will star and executive produce the upcoming limited series Black Rabbit for the streaming platform.

The series is set in New York's nightlife scene, with Bateman directing the first two episodes. The story follows Jake Friedken (Law) who owns a New York City hotspot and his chaotic brother, Vince (Bateman). When Jake allows Vince back into his life, this opens his world to dangers that may end up costing him everything he's built.

Joining the cast are Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur as Joe Mancuso, a local bookie with organized crime connections as well as ties to the Friedken brothers' past; Lovecraft Country's Abbey Lee as Anna, a bartender at Jake's bar; The Staircase's Odessa Young as East Village tattoo artist Gen and Welcome to Chippendale's Robin De Jesus as chef Tony.

What is Black Rabbit?

Also in the cast are Dagmara Dominczyk (Val, New York socialite and philanthropist, also Jake's ex-wife), Cleopatra Coleman (Estelle, interior designer), Amaka Okafor (Roxie, chef), Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Wes, musician and entrepreneur), Chris Coy (Babbitt, low-level bookie), Amir Malaklou (Naveen, Jake's investor), Don Harvey (Matt, old school bartender), Francis Benhamou (Lisa Klein, New York magazine journalist), Forest Weber (Junior, criminal), Gus Birney (Mel Whitney, aspiring actor and host), John Alex (renowned New York artist Jules Zablonski) and Steve Witting (money lender Andy).

Oscar-nominated screenwriter (King Richard) Zach Baylin and Kate Susman will write the script based on an original concept.

Currently, Black Rabbit's plot details are under wraps.

Primetime Emmy Award-winning actor Bateman was last seen in last year's Air directed by Ben Affleck. He also starred in the Emmy-award winning series Ozarks which ran for four seasons. He won an Emmy in 2019 for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. Since 2020, Bateman has co-hosted the comedy podcast SmartLess with Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.

Two-time Oscar nominee Law was last seen in 2023's Peter Pan & Wendy as Captain Hook. He will next be seen in the upcoming historical drama Firebrand playing Henry VIII opposite Alicia Vikander's Katherine Parr. Law will also be in the Disney+ series Stars Wars: Skeleton Crew and will be reprising his role as Dr. John Watson in the third Sherlock Holmest installment with Robert Downey, Jr.