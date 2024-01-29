This will surely add subscribers to the service.

The SmartLess podcast that stars Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes just got a three-year agreement with SiriusXM.

The deal with SmartLess Media is valued at more than $100 million over the term, Variety reports. It will begin in 2024, late in the summer.

SmartLess podcast gets $100 million-plus deal with SiriusXM

Currently, they have a deal with Amazon that includes exclusive distribution and ad-sales rights. This deal is reported to be worth around $80 million.

The new deal includes SiriusXM's rights to distribute and sell ads for the podcast, along with other programs (e.g., Bad Dates), Bloomberg mentions. This will attract users to its subscription service and SiriusXM Podcast Network.

SmartLess has a massive following. It's one of the most popular podcasts, considering the stars who run it and the famous guests they have on. HBO even did a documentary about their live shows while on tour. It regularly ranks as one of the top five most listened-to podcasts monthly.

The show, as described by SmartLess Media, is “a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity.” It was started in 2020 during the pandemic.

A popular show fixture is when one host brings out a mystery guest.

“Over the past several years, we have doubled down on our commitment to podcasting, and with the addition of SmartLess, we are strengthening our leadership position in the industry,” SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein said.

It sounds like moving to SiriusXM was a smart move for SmartLess. It's great to hear there's a lot more to come.