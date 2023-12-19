Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded... survived.

The historical thriller Firebrand will be exclusively released in theaters in the U.S. by Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment, Deadline reported. The film, directed by Karim Aïnouz, premiered at Cannes Film Festival. It will be released in cinemas on June 21, 2024.

The movie is based on Elizabeth Fremantle's bestselling historical novel Queen's Gambit. The story follows Katherine Parr (Alicia Vikander), Queen of England, and King Henry VIII's (Jude Law) sixth and final wife. Eddie Marsan (Edward Seymour, 1st Duke of Somerset), Sam Riley (Thomas Seymour, 1st Baron Seymour of Sudeley), Simon Russell Beale (Stephen Gardiner, Bishop of Winchester) and Erin Doherty (Anne Askew, Protestant preacher) are also in the movie.

Law most recently starred in Disney+'s Peter Pan & Wendy as Captain Hook and is getting ready to reprise his role as Dr. Watson in the third Sherlock Holmes movie. Vikander starred as the titular Irma Vep in the mini-series released last year.

Katherine Parr: The one who survived

The story is set in Tudor England, where the twice married and educated Parr reluctantly becomes King Henry VIII's wife. Her agreeing to marry him carries great risk as her predecessors have either been divorced (Catherine of Aragon), beheaded (Anne Boleyn), died (Jane Seymour), divorced (Anne of Cleves) and beheaded (Catherine Howard) as in the English rhyme. Historical spoiler alert: Parr is the only one who survived.

And to survive Katherine has to endure Henry's courtiers' machinations such as casting doubts on her fidelity to the king. They see her as a threat to their power and work to make the increasingly ill and paranoid Henry turn against her. Henry appoints her as regent when he leaves to lead a military campaign in France, which makes the court nobles even more nervous.

When Henry returns to England, his courtiers prod him to punish the country's radicals, which included Katherine's childhood friend Anne, who was one of the many people convicted of treason and then burned.

Katherine tries to grieve in secret and finds herself under more scrutiny than before. The nobles at court wait with bated breath for her to make a mistake and end up like the rest of Henry's discarded wives.

Firebrand's screenplay was written by Killing Eve's Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth, along with Rosanne Flynn.

The film's director Aïnouz said, “I could not be more excited to be bringing Firebrand to the screen and telling the story of Katherine Parr — a ferociously brilliant, enlightened, and emancipated woman who I am deeply inspired by— a woman who has been largely disregarded, or certainly under-represented, in English history.”

“Much is known about Henry VIII’s tyrannical reign; indeed, much is known about the King himself and about those who perished at his hands, but my focus here is on a woman who not only managed to survive him, but also to thrive and succeed on her own terms,” the Brazilian filmmaker added.

Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey stated, “We were blown away when we saw the film in Cannes and are now thrilled to be bringing it to audiences next year. Not only is it an extraordinary story with great performances, Karim Aïnouz is one of the most exciting filmmakers working today.”