Jason Momoa ignited a contentious debate among his fanbase after endorsing the “Yes” campaign. The “Aquaman” actor, born in Hawaii with Indigenous Polynesian heritage, shared a viral “Yes vote” video directed by Australian filmmaker Nash Edgerton.

New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi initially posted the video on Instagram. Then, Momoa reposted it to his 17 million followers.

The video features Indigenous musician and writer Adam Briggs, who conceptualized the campaign. Along with comedians Jenna Owen and Vic Zerbst.

The campaign, known as “#yes23,” centers on an Australian referendum scheduled for October 14. Its goal is to provide Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with a voice in parliament to address issues affecting their lives. The Aquaman actor encouraged his fans to research the referendum and vote “Yes.”

However, it seems Jason Momoa's endorsement prompted a flurry of comments. Some criticized his involvement in Australian politics due to his heritage. While others praised him for supporting the campaign.

The video itself is a straightforward endorsement of the “Yes” vote, humorously addressing misconceptions about the Voice referendum. It emphasizes the importance of voting “Yes” to empower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

However, it's not just Jason Momoa's fanbase who are experiencing this divide. In fact, even the ‘Yes' vote campaign faces challenges.

Currently, polls suggest a declining trend in support for the “Yes” vote across various Australian states.

Fortunately, high-profile figures like Momoa and Penrith Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary have lent their support to the campaign, urging Australians to vote “Yes” and give a voice to Indigenous communities in parliament.