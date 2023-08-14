Amid the devastating wildfires that have been hitting Maui, Jason Momoa has an important message for those thinking of traveling there.

Per NBCNews, the wildfires in Lahaina's death toll has now hit 93. That's the largest number of fatalities caused by a wildfire in U.S. history — breaking the previous record of 85 from the Camp Fire in 2018.

Most known for his roles in Game of Thrones and Aquaman, Momoa released an important statement regarding the Maui wildfires. “Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now,” he said. “DO NOT TRAVEL TO MAUI. Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an isalnd that is suffering this deeply.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He continued, “If you were planning on traveling to Maui in the near future, cancel your trip. Our community needs time to heal, grieve, and restore. That means the less visitors on island taking up critical resources that have become extremely limited the better.”

Jason Momoa is an actor most known for his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the DCU. He made his debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and would appear in Justice League (and Zack Snyder's director's cut), The Flash, and Peacemaker. The sequel to his Aquaman film, The Lost Kingdom, will be released on December 20.

He also made his Fast & Furious debut as the antagonist of Fast X and will likely reprise the role in the eleventh film. He also starred in Dune as Duncan Idaho. Coming up, he will star in an Apple TV+ series, Chief of War. The historical drama series follows the four major kingdoms of the Hawaiian Islands amid their war in the 18th century.