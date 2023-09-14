After months of silence, Warner Bros has finally unveiled the first trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The DCU film comes out in a little over three months.

“Four years ago, I was basically unemployed. A wanderer, with no home,” Jason Momoa's Aquaman begins the voiceover. “But now, I'm a husband and a father, and I wouldn't have it any other way.”

We then see Arthur Curry/Aquaman with his father, Tom Curry (Temuera Morrison) and his baby. But aside from his land duties, he's become the King of Atlantis. His comic-accurate suit, which sports green and gold all over, is shown on full display.

That's when Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's David Kane/Black Manta is introduced. He promises to “murder his family and burn his kingdom to ash.”

The rest of the trailer shows Aquaman recruiting his Orm Marius (Patrick Wilson), his half-brother whom he threw in jail in the first film. While they get off to an awkward start, the two will clearly have to work together throughout the film. Epic battles and Black Manta in his fully glory are shown in vignettes. Orm Marius encourages Arthur to unite the Seven Kingdoms, telling him that if he leads, “the Seven Kingdoms will follow.”

“One king will lead us all,” the trailer promises.

Director James Wan and stars Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, and Randall Park all return. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will make his DCU debut in the Aquaman sequel.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on December 20.