The Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 tonight as the C’s look to win the series. Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown are featured in the same-game parlay brought to you by FanDuel, as well as The Ringer.

The C’s stormed out to a 2-0 lead in the series before the Hawks upset the Celtics in Game 3, forcing the series to go back to Boston for at least one more game. The Celtics have their eye on the Philadelphia 76ers, who they will face in the next round if they get past the Hawks. I’m sure the Celtics want this series to be over with so they can start preparing for the MVP favorite Joel Embiid and the Sixers.

The NBA Playoffs are electric right now. Jimmy Butler is fresh off a franchise record 53 points and LeBron James ended with his first ever 20-20 game. There is no better time to bet on the NBA.

Here is the NBA same-game parlay for Game 5

Game 5 Same-Game Parlay: The Ringer

Boston Celtics to win

Jayson Tatum 4+ assists

Jayson Tatum 3+ made threes

Derrick White 2+ made threes

Jayson Tatum 25+ points

Jaylen Brown 25+ points

This same-game parlay is a tough one. However, the value is great as it currently adds up to +538.

The leg I’m worried about is Jaylen Brown 25+ points. The All-Star scored 31 in the big win in Game 4, but in games 2-3, he scored 18 and then 15 as his offense wasn’t the same. There is no doubt the forward can score at will, but it isn’t a guarantee that he will score more than 25. FanDuel has that leg at -150 for Brown to score 25+.

Bettors must hope that both Tatum and Brown make a statement tonight as they close out the series in Boston.