The Utah Jazz is bringing in a familiar face amongst NBA circles. Per Shams Charania, the team is signing former fifth overall pick Kris Dunn to a 10-day contract:

“Former No. 5 overall pick Kris Dunn is signing a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. Dunn, a six-year NBA veteran, has played for Capital City Go-Go in G League this season.”

As mentioned, Dunn has been playing in the G League for the Capital City Go-Go, which is the affiliate of the Washington Wizards. The 28-year-old was averaging 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on 41.2% shooting from downtown in 20 games. That proved to be good enough for Dunn to get another shot in the Association with the Jazz.

He last played in the NBA for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021-22, but appeared in just 14 games, putting up 7.3 points per night. After being such a highly-coveted prospect coming out of Providence in 2016, Dunn struggled immensely to find his footing in Year 1 with the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging a mere 3.8 PPG in limited minutes before getting traded to the Chicago Bulls along with Zach LaVine in 2017. He had a stint with the Atlanta Hawks as well.

The Jazz did just trade away both Malik Beasley and Mike Conley, leaving them with limited backcourt depth. Dunn addresses that need as he’s capable of scoring and facilitating the rock. Utah also signed veteran Frank Jackson.

If Kris Dunn can impress in Salt Lake City, perhaps he’ll get the 10-day converted into a deal for the rest of the campaign. The Jazz is back in action Thursday against the OKC Thunder.