Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green is as savage as they come when it comes to talking trash. This is exactly why it’s very interesting to hear about his smack-talking prowess from his own peers that have experienced the same firsthand. For Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen, however, it appears that he hasn’t experienced the whole wrath of Draymond.

Markkanen, who took part in Saturday’s NBA 3-Point Contest, was interviewed by the NBA on TNT crew, which also happened to feature Green himself. Kevin Harlan asked Markkanen straight up what it was like to be on the receiving end of some trademark Draymond Green trash talk, to which the Jazz big man had a rather surprising response:

“He’d be trying to get offensive fouls on me, but he’s been pretty nice so hopefully he keeps it that way,” Markkanend said.

Green, Harland, and co-host Reggie Miller were all laughing as Markkanen made his revelation. The Warriors star then made a confession of his own with regard to Lauri:

“I don’t mess with him much,” Green admitted.

Kevin Harlan: "What kind of a trash talker is Draymond Green when he's defending you on the floor?" Lauri Markkanen: "He'd be trying to get offensive fouls on me, but he's been pretty nice so hopefully he keeps it that way." 😂 pic.twitter.com/LmrLQL1Fvx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 19, 2023

Markkanen, who is set to make his All-Star debut on Sunday, has now established himself as one of the top big men in the NBA. Green has to take notice of this fact, and perhaps he might need to pay a bit more attention to Lauri the next time the Warriors face off against the Jazz. These two sides are no longer scheduled to battle in the regular season, but with both Golden State and Utah battling for a Play-In spot in the Western Conference, it’s very much possible that they get to go at it again in the postseason.