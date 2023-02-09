One could say that Mike Conley can be considered collateral damage from the blockbuster three-team trade between the Los Angeles Lakers, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Utah Jazz. The deal centered around Russell Westbrook and D’Angelo Russell, but it also had more than a few moving pieces involved in what turned out to be one of the biggest moves prior to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Unfortunately for him, Mike Conley is now headed to a new home. The Jazz have included Conley as part of the deal, with the 35-year-old now on his way to Minnesota. Mike spent the last four years of his career with the Jazz, and as expected, it wasn’t easy for him to bid farewell:

“Never easy saying goodbye to your guys. Even tougher leaving the people in the community that helped make us feel at home from day 1. Woke up today counting my blessings! Grateful for the last few years and ready for the journey ahead. Minnesota, let’s get it!!” Conley wrote in his tweet.

The former All-Star also shared a few photos of some of his most memorable moments with the Jazz:

Conley’s stint in Utah is quite noteworthy. After all, his lone All-Star appearance happened while he was a member of the Jazz. During that season, he also helped the team go all the way to the second round of the playoffs. Mike Conley isn’t exactly a superstar, but he will be missed in Utah, no doubt.

The Jazz parted ways with Conley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nickel Alexander-Walker, and two future second-round picks as part of the deal. In exchange, they have received Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, and the Lakers’ coveted 2027 first-round pick.