The Utah Jazz made waves of late after agreeing to a deal with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire John Collins and his massive contract in exchange for Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick. The Jazz are looking to give Collins a fresh start and are hoping that the change in scenery allows him to somehow live up to the $78.5 million he is set to pocket over the next three seasons.

The Jazz have more on their plate this summer, though, with NBA free agency coming up. The good news for them is that Talen Horton-Tucker's future with the squad — at least in the short term — has now been secured. This is after the 22-year-old decided to opt into his $11 million player option for 2023-24:

Talen Horton-Tucker has opted into his $11 million player option for next season with the Utah Jazz, per @WindhorstESPN. pic.twitter.com/JYyQLarQ54 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 28, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Horton-Tucker would have become an unrestricted free agent if he decided to opt out of his current deal. It seems that the 6-foot-4 guard was not confident that he would get a better offer in free agency as opposed to the $11 million guaranteed money he will receive from the Jazz next season. Either that or he just really, really enjoys playing in Utah.

For what it's worth, this deal is the same one THT signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. It's worth $30.8 million for three years, which will expire in the summer of 2024. Unless he secures an extension with the Jazz this season, Horton-Tucker is going to enter free agency this time next year. Needless to say, it's going to be a big season ahead for the one-time NBA champ.