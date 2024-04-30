The Green Bay Packers entered the 2024 NFL Draft in a strong position with 11 picks — including two second-rounders and a pair of third-rounders. The team made a few minor trades up and down, but nothing notable overall in a draft where Green Bay addressed most of its primary needs.
We break down all 11 picks for the Packers, evaluating their potential fit and handing out draft grades.
Round 1, Pick 20: Jordan Morgan (Offensive Tackle), Arizona
David Bakhtiari was a cap casualty earlier this month and with guard Jon Runyan Jr. also leaving in free agency, the Packers needed to find two new starting offensive linemen. Green Bay addressed that need in the first round with Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan.
Morgan was a three-year starter from the Wildcats, bouncing back from a torn ACL at the end of 2022 to earn First-Team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023. Morgan has great athleticism and fluidity, which he demonstrates both as a run and pass-blocker. He also could slide to guard in the pros. The injury history is a concern, as is the fact that Morgan was a projected early-to-mid second-round pick in most mock drafts. But with a run on offensive lineman in the first round (nine taken overall), this is still a solid pick for the Packers.
Grade: B
Round 2, Pick 45: Edgerrin Cooper (Linebacker), Texas A&M
With the switch from a 3-4 to a 4-3 defense this season and the release of De’Vondre Campbell (40 starts over three years in GB), the Packers suddenly developed a need at inside linebacker. A speedy inside backer with 17 TFL and 8.0 sacks as a senior, Edgerrin Cooper was the top-rated linebacker in a draft class without many standout players at the position. Cooper can cover tight ends and running backs, and while he lacks some of the power that NFL teams covet, he is not afraid to be physical, using his great vision and timing to make plays. Edgerrin Cooper will be a starter for years to come for Green Bay.
Grade: A-
Round 2: Pick 58: Javon Bullard (Safety), Georgia
After adding a much-need linebacker, the Packers continued to solidify the defensive side of the ball with the selection of Georgia safety Javon Bullard. Bullard is something of a hybrid safety, often playing in the slot as a nickel player rather than as a true centerfielder or an in-the-box player. Like Cooper, Bullard is a bit undersized but has great quickness and instincts and is a guy that makes plays wherever he is at on the field.
Grade: B+
Round 3, Pick 88: MarShawn Lloyd (Running Back), Southern California
The Packers signed former Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs, pairing him with the bruising AJ Dillon. Those are the running backs of the present. Is MarShawn Lloyd the running back of the future in Green Bay? Lloyd is a dangerous playmaker with good size and speed (5-9, 220 lbs, 4.46 40-yard dash) who has drawn comparisons to Jerick McKinnon.
The USC rusher finished seventh in FBS last year at 7.1 yards/carry but needs better vision to consistently pick up chunk plays at the pro level. Lloyd will be a solid third-down back and change-of-pace option for the Packers over the next few years. He has the upside to become much more.
Grade: A-
Round 3, Pick 91: Ty'Ron Hopper (Linebacker), Missouri
The team addressed its initial need at linebacker by drafting Edgerrin Cooper in the second round. Green Bay then doubled down with the addition of Ty'Ron Hopper in the third round. Hopper is a talented player but Green Bay drafted well above his fifth-round evaluation. The Missouri linebacker was second in the SEC with 16 tackles for loss last season and also missed 18 tackles (third-most in the SEC). Like Cooper, Hopper is a speedy, undersized backer, so adding two players with similar skill sets is redundant.
Green Bay also had several higher-rated linebackers available at pick number 91, including NC State's Payton Wilson — the Chuck Bednarik Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 who had a second or third-round evaluation — and Cedric Gray of North Carolina, another quick inside backer who plays downhill. Hopper could end up being a good find for Green Bay, but better prospects were still on the board late in the third round and the team had a need at corner.
Grade: C-
Round 4, Pick 111: Evan Williams (Safety), Oregon
In the fourth round, Green Bay continued to bolster its secondary but did so again at safety and not cornerback. Evan Williams is an experienced safety with 45 starts across five years with Fresno State and Oregon. Williams is a box safety who is solid in run support and decent in underneath coverage as a zone defender. He struggles at defending downfield and tackling in space — areas where his lack of athleticism is noticeable. He is a backup safety with special teams potential — an underwhelming evaluation for a borderline top-100 pick.
Grade: C+
Round 5, Pick 163: Jacob Monk (Center), Duke
Jacob Monk is a versatile offensive lineman built in the mold that the Packers front office loves. Monk is a five-year starter who made 10+ starts at right guard, right tackle, and center. The Duke lineman is a powerful player who ranked fourth among draftable centers in Athleticism Score, demonstrating surprising quickness. Inconsistent technique with his hands is Monk's biggest shortcoming, though that can be fixed with coaching. This is a solid pick for Green Bay, which grabs an adaptable backup lineman who has the potential to start in the future.
Grade: B
Round 5, Pick 169: Kitan Oladapo (Safety), Oregon State
A third safety? Oregon State's Kitan Oladapo was good enough to go a round earlier and arguably would have been a better pick at #111 than Evan Williams. Oladapo fits the classic mold of a hard-hitting strong safety with the tackling ability and strength to have an impact at the pro level. While he can be exposed in space, Oladapo will be a valuable run defender and special teams player as a rookie. Yet the question remains: why take a third safety and not a corner?
Grade: B
Round 6, Pick 202: Travis Glover (Offensive Tackle), Georgia State
The Packers continued their trend of drafting veteran players by adding Travis Glover, a five-year starter at offensive tackle for Georgia State. Glover impressed at the Senior Bowl and should provide key depth for Green Bay as a rookie.
Grade: B-
Round 7, Pick 245: Michael Pratt (Quarterback), Tulane
Seventh-round picks don't usually receive a lot of hype, but most seventh-round picks are not Tulane QB Michael Pratt. Pratt was a four-year starter at Tulane and earned AAC Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2023. He was easily the second-best QB outside of six gun-slingers who went in the first round and came into the draft as a projected fourth-round pick.
The Tulane quarterback had at least 20 touchdowns and no more than eight picks in all four college seasons, plus 22 wins over his last two years. Pratt has good accuracy and decision-making but needs to anticipate throws better. He is a high-upside player who has a great shot at becoming Jordan Love's primary backup for 2024.
Grade: A
Round 7, Pick 255: Kalen King (Cornerback), Penn State
With Green Bay's 11th and final draft pick, the team finally selects a cornerback. King had a fantastic 2022 season but experienced a big drop-off in 2023, albeit against tougher competition and facing fewer targets. The Packers will hope that he can rediscover his 2022 magic when he dons the Green and Gold.
Grade: B-
Overall Grade: B
This was a solid draft for the Packers, who solidified their offensive line and retooled their defense. Green Bay did overdraft on a few players and did not add a starting corner, which does count against their final grade. But overall, Packers fans should be satisfied with this crop of players.