Lauri Markkanen's net worth in 2024 is $10 million. Markkanen is a forward who currently plays for the Utah Jazz. He is a former All-Rookie First Team Player, an NBA All-Star, a former Most Improved Player of the Year winner and the Finnish Athlete of the Year. Let's take a closer look at Lauri Markkanen's net worth in 2024.
Lauri Markkanen's net worth in 2024 is $10 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Essentially Sports.
Lauri Markkanen was born on May 22, 1997, in Vantaa, Finland. Early on, Markkanen already pursued a basketball career.
For six years, he played for Finnish amateur team HoNsU. Furthermore, Markkanen also saw action for BC Jyväskyl before seeing action for HBA-Märsky of the Helsinki Basketball Academy team.
After honing his skills in Finland, Markkanen attracted a pair of NCAA Division I schools. According to ESPN, Markkanen was a five-star prospect. He received offers from college basketball programs North Carolina and Arizona. Later on, Markkanen committed to the University of Arizona.
Markkanen would be one-and-done player for the University of Arizona. In his lone season with the Arizona Wildcats, the Finnish big man averaged 15.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per outing while shooting 49 percent from the field overall.
Moreover, the Wildcats posted a 32-5 record and made an appearance in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, Xavier defeated Arizona, 73-71 to eliminate the Wildcats. At the end of the season, Markkanen was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team, First team All-Pac 12, and Third team All-American.
Lauri Markkanen is drafted by the Wolves, traded to the Bulls
After a single season with the Arizona Wildcats, Markkanen decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by officially declaring for the 2017 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Minnesota Timberwolves selected Markkanen in the first round with the seventh overall pick.
On the same night, the Wolves traded the Finnish big man to the Chicago Bulls in a deal headlined by All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine.
Shortly after the trade, Markkanen signed a four-year rookie deal worth $20.4 million according to Spotrac. In his rookie season, Markkanen impressed by averaging 15.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from the field overall. For his efforts, Markkanen earned All-Rookie First Team honors.
While Markkanen steadily improved and turned into the Bulls' starting power forward, the Finnish center did experience a roadblock during the 2018-19 season. Based on reports, Markkanen experienced a series of rapid heart rate and fatigue, which forced the big man to undergo some tests. Markkanen would only play for the Bulls until the 2020-21 season.
Lauri Markkanen's sign-and-trade to the Cavaliers
After spending five seasons with the Bulls, Markkanen agreed to a sign-and-trade deal that landed him in Cleveland as part of a three-team trade that also involved the Portland Trail Blazers. It was a four-year deal worth $67 million, according to reports.
In his lone season with the Cavaliers, Markkanen averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 45 percent from the field overall.
Lauri Markkanen is traded to the Jazz
Two seasons after the Chicago Bulls traded him away, Lauri Markkanen averaged …
25.6 PTS
8.6 REB
49.9 FG%
39.1 3PT%
He's now the NBA's Most Improved Player. Did they make a mistake or did Lauri have to move on to find this side of him?
A season with the Cavaliers later, Markkanen was on the move once again. The Cavs traded the Finnish sensation to the Utah Jazz in a deal headlined by All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.
In his first season in a Jazz uniform, Markkanen averaged a career-high 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per outing while shooting 50 percent from the field overall. For his efforts, Markkanen was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. In addition to this, he also earned the Most Improved Player of the Year Award.
Given the rise of Markkanen, the Jazz are expected to negotiate a long-term deal with the Finnish star. Viewing Markkanen as the face of the franchise, the Jazz have plans to build around the University of Arizona alum, as per reports.
Lauri Markkanen's endorsement deals
Given Markkanen's rise in the NBA, it isn't surprising that several brands have decided to partner up with the Finnish star. According to sources, Markkanen has deals with major brands such as renewable diesel firm Neste and sports apparel giant Nike.
Lauri Markkanen representing the Finnish national team
While Markkanen showcases his wares in the NBA with the Utah Jazz, he also represents Finland in international competitions. He wore the national team colors when Finland participated in the EuroBasket during the 2017 and 2022 editions, both of which saw Finland advance to the Round of 16, including a quarterfinal appearance in 2022.
At the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Markkanen was the face of the Finnish national team. During the team's campaign, he averaged 24.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. The tournament saw Finland finish 21st. However, the Finland national team members were still financially compensated at $53,000 each for participating at the world meet, according to reports.
