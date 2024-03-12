Jeffrey Wright's net worth in 2024 is $8 million. Wright is a successful actor on television and film.
He has won an Emmy for his supporting role in Angels in America and has been nominated four other times. Wright also received his first Oscar nomination in 2024. Let's look at Jeffrey Wright's net worth in 2024.
The former off-Broadway star has played in every type of movie imaginable, and this year may finally win his first Oscar. Jeffrey Wright's net worth in 2024 sits at about $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Wright was born in Washington, DC, on Dec. 7, 1965. Wright earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Amherst College in Massachusetts and planned to attend law school. Instead, he attended NYU School of the Arts MFA acting program. He left the school after two months to appear in Les Blancs at Arena Stage in Washington.
Jeffrey Wright's film debut
Wright made his film debut in 1990 after performing in off-Broadway productions. His debut came in Presumed Innocent alongside Harrison Ford. This led him to minor roles in Separate But Equal, Jumpin' at the Boneyard, Faithful, Critical Care, Too Tired to Die, Celebrity, and Ride with the Devil.
One of Wright's specialties is portraying real-life figures, as he was Jean-Michel Basquiat and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in two separate movies. He also appeared in Hamlet, Shaft, Ali, The Manchurian Candidate, Syriana, and Lady in the Water.
Wright won his first Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe in 2004 for his performance in Angels in America. He returned to HBO in 2005 for Lackawanna Blues and then played Felix Leiter in Casino Royale. Wright played Leiter in Quantum of Solace and No Time to Die, two other films in the James Bond franchise.
Jeffrey Wright's worldwide acclaim
Wright landed one of his biggest roles when he played Beetee in the Hunger Games series. He appeared in Catching Fire, Mockingjay Part One, and Mockingjay Part Two. While filming these movies, Wright joined the cast of Boardwalk Empire on HBO. The company was a big fan of Wright, as they also gave him the role in another series.
Jeffrey became Bernard Lowe/Arnold Weber in Westworld, which earned the actor three Primetime Emmy nominations. Wright began to move on from television again, appearing in films Monster, The Public, Game Night, Age Out, OG, and Hold the Dark. He also guest-starred on Sesame Street and voiced McWinkle on Green Eggs and Ham.
Wright appeared in a Wes Anderson-directed film titled The French Dispatch and voiced The Watcher on “What If…?” The Watcher is a series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which may have helped him land the role of Lt. James Gordon in The Batman.
Jeffrey Wright's accolades
Wright has appeared in no shortage of projects and thus has no shortage of awards and nominations. Besides his Primetime Emmy for Angels in America and three nominations for Westworld, Wright has eight Black Reel Award nominations and won a Gold Derby Award for Angels in America.
Wright won a Toronto Film Critics Association Award for Best Supporting Performance in Shaft and an AFI Award for Actor of the Year in Boycott. He also received a Career Achievement Award at the 2007 Chicago International Film Festival.
Jeffrey has received his most prominent nomination for his work in the 2023 film American Fiction. He was nominated for Best Actor at the 2024 Academy Awards. Many speculate that he should already have an Oscar, but that was his first opportunity. However, Cillian Murphy won the award for his role in Oppenheimer.
