Matt Reeves has a request for the upcoming DC film, The Batman 2, from star Jeffrey Wright.
In an interview with Discussing Film, Wright teased his hopes for the DC sequel. He wants to investigate more of the private life of Commissioner Gordon in the sequel.
“One of the things that I've spoken about with him a little bit is, in playing the role, I wondered about his private life and I wonder about people who have the level of responsibility that he has, having that public face of rectitude and goodness,” Wright said. “I wonder what lies beneath Commissioner Gordon because the Batman wears his cowl but, in some ways, Gordon wears a mask too.
“Gordon represents justice in a way through his type of righteousness, not sanctimony, and I wonder what might lie behind that mask with the sacrifices that he may have to consider because he gives so much to his public persona and his civic duty. What's the bearing of all that on him, underneath his mask?” he added.
Jeffrey Wright is an Oscar-nominated actor. His film credits include Shaft, Lady in the Water, and Rustin. He has also collaborated with Wes Anderson on two of his recent films, The French Dispatch and Asteroid City. Wright's also had roles in the James Bond and Hunger Games series as well.
His latest film, American Fiction, landed him his first Oscar nomination. Wright is up for Best Actor at the 2023 ceremony. The film is up for four other awards including Best Picture.
The Batman 2
The Batman was Matt Reeves' swing at the iconic DC hero. Robert Pattinson assumed the cape and cowl in the film. Wright played Commissioner Gordon, who largely works close with the Caped Crusader.
Paul Dano played the film's antagonist, the Riddler. Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, and Colin Farrell also starred in the film.
It was a big hit at the box office, grossing over $770 million worldwide. The Batman 2 is undoubtedly on the way. Additionally, a spin-off series revolving around Colin Farrell's Penguin character is coming to Max.