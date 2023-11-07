Jets QB Aaron Rodgers hints at a potential return from injury in a few weeks with the Chargers Derwin James, following Monday Night Football.

An unfortunate Monday Night Football game for the New York Jets saw the home team on the opposite side of victory. The Jets welcomed the Los Angeles Chargers to MetLife Stadium, in a game where they lost 27-6, never being able to get in the end zone. Their struggles on offense come from the absence of superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's been sidelined with an injury since Week 1. Rodgers went down with an Achilles tear and since then, the NFL world has been waiting for an update.

Rodgers joked about a potential return in “a few weeks” with Chargers' Derwin James after the game, but he then clarified what he truly meant on Tuesday's Pat McAfee Show episode.

“I didn't realize that was going to get caught there. Obviously, that was said with a little tongue-in-cheek. It'd be nice to be able to be back in a couple of weeks, but that's probably not anywhere near a realistic timeline… But, a couple it could be a few, it could be a lot, so it's more of a phrase that didn't have a specific timetable,” said Rodgers.

"We're in a 8-12 week window where the tendon is really healing well.. There's a lot that of things that I have to do before I can get back on the football field"@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/IGODPraW1f — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 7, 2023

He's definitely progressing faster than expected with a gruesome injury like an Achilles tear, which usually has someone in the recovery process for over six months. Clips have gone viral for Rodgers' pregame throws on the field, but game scenarios with a defensive line bull-rushing to knock you down is a different setting.

“I'm feeling a lot more strength in the Achilles but we're a long way off from me being under center… I like where I'm at though and I'm ahead of schedule,” Rodgers also shared.

There may be hope that Rodgers gets back on the field this year, but there's still ample time until he officially suits up and gets back to competing on the gridiron.

