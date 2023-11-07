Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been teasing a return from his torn Achilles this season, and what he just said on camera will hype fans up

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines on Monday, dropping back and throwing deep passes just two months after undergoing surgery for a torn Achilles.

Aaron Rodgers is now executing three-step drops and throwing 55+ yards, seven-plus weeks after Achilles surgery. (📽️ @RichCimini)pic.twitter.com/1uXh4gJe4V — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 6, 2023

The rehabbing Jets quarterback was even more newsworthy after New York's Week 9 loss to the Chargers, in which he could be heard teasing a return to action: “Give me a few weeks.”

“Give me a few weeks.” This convo between Aaron Rodgers and Derwin James 👀 pic.twitter.com/Zh4fasl9yr — ESPN (@espn) November 7, 2023

The Jets quarterback remains on injured reserve while recovering from an injury that usually requires nine months to a year of rehab. Rodgers has said repeatedly that he's ahead of normal schedule in his rehab, always leaving the door open for a return during the 2023 season, but he had also cautioned more recently that he's endured “smaller gains” in the recovery.

Aaron Rodgers' remarkable progress is consistent with Jets GM Joe Douglas' statement on November 1. Douglas boldly predicted, “We're expecting Aaron to be back.”

Modern technology has helped athletes recover from injuries earlier than expected in the NFL and NBA especially. Former Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers ruptured his right Achilles two years ago but took the field four to six months ahead of schedule thanks to SpeedBridge surgery technology. Unfortunately, Akers suffered the same injury again on Sunday in the Minnesota Vikings’ win over the Atlanta Falcons.

“It's pretty obvious I'm well ahead of the normal protocols when it comes to rehab for this kind of thing,” Rodgers previously told “The Pat McAfee Show” recently. “Being as smart as possible, not trying to stress the Achilles but stretch the Achilles in a way that allows me to start doing movement quicker and to speed up whatever timeline has kind of been the standard for this type of injury.”

Jets fans are hoping that Rodgers is able to shock the NFL world and make it back on to the playing field this season.