New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to show signs of remarkable progress from his Achilles injury.

With the way things are going, it seems Aaron Rodgers will take the field for the New York Jets before the 2023 NFL season ends.

Aaron Rodgers has been showing signs he's progressing faster than expected. First, he arrived at Giants Stadium for the Week 9 MNF showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers walking without a cart. Not only that, but Rodgers also seemed like he was in good spirits when he waved at reporters on his way to the Jets locker room.

Aaron Rodgers is cart-free walking in ahead of MNF

When Rodgers took the field for pre-game warmups, he threw some passes to several Jets receivers. Bear in mind this man underwent Achilles surgery just two months ago.

Aaron Rodgers getting some practice throws in before tonight's Jets vs. Chargers MNF matchup. Rodgers had surgery on his torn Achilles just two months ago

Will the Jets' Aaron Rodgers take the field again in 2023?

Aaron Rodgers shocked the football world when he injured his Achilles against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Some pundits thought he would sit out the entire year. However, it seems he has been defying the odds in every way imaginable.

Aaron Rodgers' remarkable progress is consistent with Jets GM Joe Douglas' statement on November 1. Douglas boldly predicted, “We're expecting Aaron to be back.”

Joe Douglas never mentioned a timeline for Aaron Rodgers' return. However, all indications say the 19-year NFL veteran will take the field soon.

Modern technology has helped athletes recover from injuries earlier than expected. A perfect example is former Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers. He ruptured his right Achilles two years ago but took the field four to six months ahead of schedule thanks to SpeedBridge surgery technology.

Regrettably, Akers, who now plays for the Minnesota Vikings, injured his left Achilles in Week 9 and is likely out for the year.

The Jets have held up nicely in Rodgers' absence. New York hopes to extend its winning streak to four games against the Chargers on MNF. Nobody would've thought the Jets would tug at the coattails of the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East division several weeks ago and yet here they are.