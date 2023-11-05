The New York Jets' QB Aaron Rodgers revealed an injury update about the possibility of him playing later this season.

The New York Jets are doing their best to move forward with Zach Wilson as the team's starting quarterback. An air of uncertainty has hung around the team since star QB Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles early in Week 1.

The Jets play the Chargers in Week 9 and several bold predictions have been released. The Jets' opponents, the Los Angeles Chargers, have made a big injury move ahead of Monday Night Football.

On Saturday information was shared by NBCSports.com about Rodgers' interview with reporter Britney Eurton.

“I’m feeling good,” Rodgers said about his injury recovery. “I do rehab every single day. This is part of my rehab, walking down to the betting window over here to grab some food or drink, which my trainers will be happy with that. I’m trying to put my leg up as much as I can.

“I’ve got my dad shoes on, my rockers, so I can walk without any pain. But it’s a process. Step by step. Day by day. There’s some great days, some rough days. But the goal for me is to come back this year. It’s got to be, otherwise I think it’d be a lot of rehab and pain. We’ll see what happens.

“I’ve got to hit some markers before that. I’ve got to be able to move around. I’ve got to be able to avoid putting myself in harm’s way.”

Rodgers has suggested that he may have created an unrealistic goal to motivate his return from injury. If he does come back before the end of the season, it will likely be during the 2024 NFL Playoffs, although the likelihood of such a return remains slim.

Coach Robert Saleh has thrown his support behind the current starter and former first round draft pick Wilson.

Rodgers appeared to tease a potential return shortly after Christmas, although most analysts believe it is wishful thinking at this point.