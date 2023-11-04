The LA Chargers have made a big move that could negatively affect the offense for Monday Night Football against the Jets.

It's been a roller coaster of a season for the Los Angeles Chargers so far, but they have a chance to get back on track in Week 9 against the New York Jets.

However, the offense will be without a consistent weapon, as wide receiver Joshua Palmer was ruled out for the Monday night matchup, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's not an ideal situation for LA.

“Chargers ruled out WR Joshua Palmer for Monday night’s game vs. the Jets.”

Los Angeles already lost Mike Williams for the season earlier this year. Now, without Palmer in the lineup, the Chargers will have less firepower in the passing attack. Luckily, Keenan Allen is still available, though, as he's been Justin Herbert's favorite target the last few seasons.

Additionally, this is an opportunity for rookie receiver Quentin Johnston to step up and prove himself. He's had a quiet rookie campaign, however, he was deemed a project when he entered the league.

Regardless, now is the time for Johnston to show his worth with Joshua Palmer ruled out. Palmer has been consistent throughout the season so far, although he's been more of a third option for Herbert.

Through seven games, Palmer has recorded 23 receptions, 377 receiving yards, and one touchdown. He's also averaging an impressive 16.4 yards per reception, making him a true deep threat for the Chargers.

They'll surely miss his presence on Monday night, as the New York Jets have one of the best defenses in the league. This is a key moment for Los Angeles, as they need a win to get back to .500.