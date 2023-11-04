Ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers, here are our New York Jets Week 9 bold predictions for Sunday's matchup.

Two of the more unpredictable teams in the NFL meet in Week 9 when the New York Jets host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Though the crystal ball is muddy for this one, we’ll present bold predictions for the Jets Week 9 game against the Chargers.

The Jets (4-3) and Chargers (3-4) are in the mix of a tight AFC playoff race. Right now, each team is on the outside looking in, which should make for two desperate teams Monday.

New York has won three straight after a miracle come-from-behind overtime win against the New York Giants in Week 8. The Jets were incredibly 24 seconds away from losing this one despite holding the Giants to -9 yards passing due to their own inept play on offense. But Zach Wilson led a masterful four-play, 58-yard drive to set up the tying field goal before Greg Zuerlein won it with another field goal in OT.

The game before, the Jets also rallied late for a massive 20-12 win against the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chargers are trying to win their second straight game after thumping the Bears 30-13 last week. Like the Jets, the Chargers have been far from consistent game to game and often find ways to lose when victory is theirs for the taking.

That said, let’s dive into Jets bold predictions for their Week 9 game against the Chargers.

With Darrelle Revis in the house, Sauce Gardner gets first pick of season for Jets

Jets legend Darrelle Revis will receive his Hall of Fame ring of greatness during a halftime ceremony. If he stays healthy and as driven as he’s been, Sauce Gardner may one day have a similar ceremony in his honor.

Gardner will forever be compared to Revis, one of the greatest cornerbacks in NFL history. The 22-year-old crushed huge expectations last season, winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and being named All-Pro his first season.

Sauce Gardner catches passes at Jets practice pic.twitter.com/8sPVEeAXyX — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 3, 2023

Sauce hasn’t been as dominant as he was last season, in part because opponents gameplan to avoid him. But the kid loves the spotlight and, with Revis in the house at MetLife Stadium, Gardner will get his first interception of the season.

Jets defense will hold Justin Herbert to less than 230 yards passing

The Jets are fifth in the NFL allowing 184 yards per game through the air. They caught a break last week when the Giants refused to let rookie Tommy DeVito throw the ball after Tyrod Taylor exited with injured ribs. It won’t be so easy this week facing Justin Herbert.

Sauce Gardner: How many passing yards they have again? Reporters: -9 Gardner: Yeah, that’s comical, we did our job… #Jets pic.twitter.com/7v7caWv24K — Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) October 30, 2023

But the Jets pair a fantastic pass rush (second highest pressure rate in the NFL) with a talented secondary that features Gardner and D.J. Reed, each back last week after being out with concussion issues. They’re going to give Herbert fits.

That doesn’t mean Herbert (13 TDs, 4 INT, 68.7 completion percentage) won’t get his. He’s just too talented, even if Jets coach Robert Saleh said earlier this season that his defense embarrasses elite quarterbacks. Herbert won’t be embarrassed and will throw a scare into the Jets, connecting often with talented wide receiver Keenan Allen.

But the Jets will get the better of this intriguing battle, holding Herbert to under 230 yards passing for the fourth time this season.

Zach Wilson, Garrett Wilson have best games of season for Jets

The Chargers are giving up 297 passing yards per game. That should excite Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, even though they are 31st in the NFL averaging 164 yards passing per game. And need we be reminded about how beat up the Jets O-line is?

But the vibe this week has been that the Jets may try to open things up a bit more for Zach Wilson and the offense, especially on first down, to try and improve their league-worst 3rd down efficiency (23 percent). If there’s a time to open up, it’s this week against the Chargers who are last in the League against the pass.

GARRETT WILSON. AND 1.#NYJvsNYG on CBS pic.twitter.com/sJS03ZOycd — New York Jets (Thomas Morstead Fan Account) (@nyjets) October 29, 2023

Perhaps Hackett lets Wilson roll out and throw on the move more often. Maybe there’ll be more play-action. Whatever the plan and channeling his inner Aaron Rodgers, Wilson will surpass 250 yards passing this week for the first time this season. And his primary target, as usual, will be Garrett Wilson, who will have a season-high 10 catches and reach 100 yards receiving for the second straight game.

Jets win fourth straight game, edging Chargers 24-20

This one is going to be really close. That shouldn’t be a surprise since the Jets and Chargers (except for their win last week) typically only play tight games.

It’s going to go back and forth but in the end, the Jets will again find a way to win.

The winning streak will increase to four games when New York edges the Chargers 24-20.