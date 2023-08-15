New York Jets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker is reportedly day to day with an ankle injury, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Alijah Vera-Tucker did not practice on Tuesday, and did not participate in the Jets' preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Jets have a ton of talent on offense with Aaron Rodgers and Dalvin Cook in the fold, along with Garrett Wilson at wide receiver. The question marks are along the offensive line, which is very important, and Vera-Tucker is viewed by many as the best player on the Jets' offensive line, whether he is playing at guard or tackle.

It will be interesting to see who the starters will be along the Jets' offensive line. Vera-Tucker will undoubtedly be one of them, as long as he is healthy.

At the center position, it seems to be a competition between Connor McGovern and rookie Joe Tippmann. Head coach Robert Saleh said Connor McGovern and Joe Tippmann will switch off days with the first team at center going forward, according to Rosenblatt.

The tackle positions are more up in the air for the Jets. Billy Turner and Max Mitchell are listed as the two starting tackles right now on the Jets' depth chart. There is a lot of attention on Mekhi Becton as well, who showed a lot of promise in his first season with the Jets, but has struggled staying on the field since then.

If the offensive line comes together to be at least serviceable, New York's offense should be strong in 2023.