The New York Jets continued their impressive offseason with the signing of four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook on Monday. If they weren't already, the move puts the Jets in Super Bowl contention in a lot of people's eyes. Adding Aaron Rodgers was the highlight for the Jets and may turn out to be the best move any NFL team made this offseason, but the complimentary players the Jets brought in alongside Rodgers may be the reason they take it all the way in 2023.

New York added several impact players not named Rodgers or Cook, including the likes of Adrian Amos, Quinton Jefferson and Allen Lazard. All of these moves have pushed the Jets toward a “superteam” mantra, one that puts plenty of pressure on those star players adjusting to a new team. A team led by a future Hall of Fame quarterback is going to have high expectations anyway, regardless of who is surrounding him.

The Jets are going all in on the next year or two, however long they have Rodgers at the helm. So forgive them if they make “too many” additions to a franchise that has the longest active playoff drought in the NFL. New York can make the playoffs and a run at the Super Bowl with the current roster, but there are still a couple of players they can look at to further establish the roster as one of the most elite and deepest in the league in 2023.

2. Sign cornerback Anthony Brown

Anthony Brown spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, starting 69 of the 94 games he played with the team. He created a very respectable cornerback tandem with Trevon Diggs over the last three seasons, helping the Cowboys finish with a top-10 passing defense last year.

Brown didn’t manage to nab any interceptions in 2022 but he allowed a career-low 52.9 completion percentage against him and an 89.7 passer rating in 12 games. His 2021 season was very impressive, as he allowed a passer rating of 78.4 to go along with three interceptions, 17 pass deflections and 71 tackles.

Injuries have been a problem for Brown throughout his career. He spent time on the injured reserve in three of the last four seasons and saw his season cut short after 12 games last year after tearing his Achilles tendon. Though all signs show that his rehab is going well, there is still no definitive timetable as to when Brown can return to full football activities.

The injury is certainly the reason why there hasn’t been much buzz around Brown, but there's a chance he can be a major contributor to a team at some point during the season. The Jets have a stellar cornerback duo in Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed but the depth behind them is shaky. Adding Anthony Brown would give New York a safety net at the position later on in the season and it wouldn’t cost much to bring him in.

1. Sign linebacker Rashaan Evans

There's an argument to be made that Rashaan Evans is the best available free agent remaining following the Dalvin Cook signing. Coming off a career year with the Atlanta Falcons in which he started every game and finished eighth in the NFL tackles, it's a bit of a mystery why Evans has yet to find a new team.

All indications point to him being healthy and although he hasn’t been a Pro Bowl-caliber linebacker throughout his career, the former first-round pick averaged 95 tackles a season and has missed just six games throughout his five-year career. Not 28 until November, Evans could finally be hitting his stride after an impressive 2022 season.

The Jets have had a revolving door at linebacker as of late, bringing in a pair of veteran backups last week to fill the void of some preseason injuries. Starter Quincy Williams was also banged up for a bit but the injury does not appear to be long-term. On paper, Evans is better than the duo of Nick Vigil and Sam Equavoen, but the Jets opted to bring the pair in rather than take a chance on Evans.

Rashaan Evans should find an NFL home at some point during the season. Teams will battle injuries and look for linebacker depth. Why not bring in an established starter whose on-field performance last season was the best it's been throughout his career? Evans has extra motivation after wanting to stay in Atlanta but the Falcons opting not to re-sign him. The Jets should take advantage of that.