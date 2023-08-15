When Aaron Rodgers announced his intentions to play for the New York Jets earlier this NFL offseason, he set the sports world on fire. However, Rodgers could not have known what exactly it was going to be like to leave the Green Bay Packers after so long, although he is saying it has really been a dream come true so far, reports ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper.

“It's really been better that I could have expected. It feels like sometimes that I woke up inside of a dream and that this is my life playing out. I pinch myself at various times throughout the week every single week that I've been here.”

Jets fans will love the thoughts from Aaron Rodgers, as he is the first true franchise quarterback that they have had in quite some time. Although Rodgers won't be suiting up for many years in New York given his age, Jets fans will certainly be able to count on strong play from him while he is at the helm.

While Rodgers seems to be playing out his fantasies with the Jets, the Packers are gearing up for their first year with Jordan Love running the show. Everything out of Packers training camp up to this point indicates that Love has taken the starting quarterback job by storm and has already earned the confidence of Green Bay players and coaches alike.

Stay tuned into Jets training camp and check out Hard Knocks on HBO for any more intriguing sound bites from Aaron Rodgers. Knowing his personality, there is no doubt that he will have a few more spicy quotes before the NFL regular season begins.