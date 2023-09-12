The New York Jets had a wild 22-16 win in overtime over the Buffalo Bills after Xavier Gipson's touchdown ended the game, and during the game, Zach Wilson had to take over for after Aaron Rodgers was injured on the fourth play of the game. Jets running back Dalvin Cook was asked what it was like to play with Zach Wilson and what message he had for him as he stepped into the huddle.

“It's fun man going in the huddle with Zach he's in control, no panic, it's just ‘let's go play ball' and that's what I kind of like,” Dalvin Cook said, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. “You know, when you step into the role of a guy like Aaron and have to fill his shoes it's big man, so I commend Zach, and I got his back 100% no matter you know the situation. So you know just, we here for him, and we gonna be better around him moving forward.”

1-on-1 with #Jets RB Dalvin Cook. His reaction at halftime to Rodgers going down, and his belief in Zach Wilson. "I commend Zach, and I got his back 100%…" Pardon the 1st question is missing in this interview. Didn't receive the full clip. All good. pic.twitter.com/Y6fQw8eAJI — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 12, 2023

We are waiting for the official MRI results for Aaron Rodgers, but the fear is that it was an Achilles injury for the Jets quarterback.

If it is what most fear, the Jets will have to move forward without Rodgers this season, and will have to make due with Zach Wilson as the starting quarterback.

Despite the wild win on Monday Night Football over the Bills, it was not what was envisioned for Jets fans to start this season.

The Jets travel to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 next.