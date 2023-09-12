Fears that Aaron Rodgers sustained an Achilles injury during Monday's game game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills continue to intensify. Now, the latest on the issue just adds fuel to that fire.

After it was reported that Rodgers could be dealing with an Achilles injury, an update provided new information on the situation. While nothing is certain until Rodgers undergoes more test, Adam Schefter of ESPN detailed that there is reason to believe it is indeed an Achilles issue.

During the broadcast of the game, Schefter explained it could be a high ankle injury or an Achilles issue. But the fact that Rodgers needed a boot is a “bad sign.”

“There's concern it could be either a high ankle sprain or an Achilles injury… If his calf reverberated that’s a sign that it could be an Achilles injury… The fact that he’s in a boot is a bad sign,” Schefter said, via ClutchPoints.

Of course it's best for Jets fans not to panic for now or jump to conclusions. Initial X-rays on Aaron Rodgers came out negative, and he is set to undergo MRI on Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury.

The Jets faithful need to hope for the best on Rodgers' injury, but also prepare for the worst.

Aaron Rodgers' injury

For those who missed it, Aaron Rodgers sustained the injury on their first drive of the game after he was sacked by Leonard Floyd. The Jets QB was in obvious pain after the hit and had to be carted off as a result.

Initial diagnosis ruled the issue as an ankle injury, but more information should come out once he undergoes an MRI. After being listed as questionable following his exit, he was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the contest.

Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers in the starting lineup, though it remains to be seen if the Jets will stick with him if Rodgers ends up being sidelined for a significant amount of time.