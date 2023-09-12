The New York Jets went through a rollercoaster of emotions. Their NFL Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills started off on the wrong foot when Aaron Rodgers went down with an ankle injury. Regardless, they persevered with the help of Robert Saleh's play call and Xavier Gipson's elite end-zone finishing. It even caught the attention of Quinnen Williams.

A close game needs a lot of tough mentality and killer instinct. The Jets had just that as they edged out the Josh Allen-led squad. But, all of that rested in the hands of Xavier Gipson. Amazingly, he was able to pull it off with a 65-yard punt return to win in overtime. Quinnen Williams said what everyone in MetLife stadium was thinking, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL network.

That was a f—ing undrafted free agent who worked his f—ing ass off to be who he is,” Williams said about Gipson's journey to the NFL. The big man also added how much talent Gipson has, “He made the f—ing team and you see the electrifying speed and the stuff he just did. It’s crazy, bro.”

A drop or a fumble would have led to a very terrible night for Robert Saleh's squad.

Everything was close until the very last play. The win was even more impressive given that the Jets saw one of their leaders fall down in their NFL Week 1 matchup against the Bills. This team's mentality is different and that is what separates them from the rest of the league.