Aaron Rodgers opens up on Bill Belichick

New York Jets superstar Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to how the NFL operates. Change is always inevitable as a player. From roster shakeups, coaching changes, and player trades, anything can happen within a short span of time.

Rodgers was recently on The Pat McAfee Show when he was asked about the rumors surrounding Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The veteran quarterback mentioned how he and Belichick spoke before the Jets' Week 18 game, but not about the ongoing situation in New England.

“(I'm) bummed out that this could be the last time he's in New England, but none of that came up,” Rodgers said via Pat McAfee's official X account. “We actually talked about a snow game in 2019 in MetLife (Stadium) when the Packers played the (New York) Giants. You know I'd just think it'd be so fun to have a glass of scotch with Bill and talk ball because (of) his knowledge of the game and his ability to recall things.”

Rodgers gives Belichick his flowers

Rodgers then mentioned how Belichick remembered and brought up two specific plays the former executed during the said snow game. At the same time, the Jets superstar emphasized how he has a ton of respect for the veteran coach and mentioned the impact Belichick has made on the game of football.

“I have a ton of respect for him. I don't know if he's going to move on or if his time is done there in New England, but I think the NFL is better with him in it. I'm thankful for all the little moments I've got to share with Bill over the years and just tell him how much I respect him and believe what a great impact he's made on the game.”

Whatever happens in New England in the coming weeks, Aaron Rodgers and many others will always see Belichick for who he is: one of the greatest football minds of all time.