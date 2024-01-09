Will Bill Belichick remain with the New England Patriots?

Will Bill Belichick return to the New England Patriots in 2024? Many reports over the past few weeks have suggested that Belichick's time in New England would be over after the 2023 season. Nothing is confirmed at the moment, however, and the situation received an important update on Tuesday, via Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

“#Patriots HC Bill Belichick has been conducting business as usual in recent weeks without displaying any signs that he might be done, sources tell @BleacherReport,” Schultz wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

One would imagine that this would suggest that Belichick may end up staying in New England after all. His situation with the Patriots is far from certain though, as Schultz noted later in his report.

“However, Belichick met with ownership on Monday and is scheduled for at least one more meeting as the sides seek a final resolution on his future. Coaches and front office members in the building do not know what will happen. This is solely a Kraft/Belichick discussion.”

Bill Belichick's NFL future as Patriots rumors swirl

Belichick is a legendary NFL coach. He's led the Patriots to multiple championships and would draw no shortage of interest if New England does indeed decide to head in a different direction.

Belichick endured one of his worst seasons in 2023, finishing the year with a 4-13 record. New England failed to find any form of consistency, and it resulted in an extremely forgettable campaign.

As a result, there is a chance that the Patriots will opt to start fresh in 2024. Teams such as the Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons, among others, have been mentioned as possible landing spots if Belichick's time in New England comes to an end.

At the moment, though, Bill Belichick remains the head coach of the Patriots. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Belichick and New England as they are made available.