The Vrabel to New England buzz has begun.

The firings across the NFL have continued on Tuesday. This time, it was the Tennessee Titans moving on from Mike Vrabel after six seasons with the organization. As soon as the news was announced, the Vrabel-New England Patriots rumors kicked up in high gear, especially with questions swirling about Bill Belichick's future with the franchise.

Vrabel going to the Patriots as the successor to Belichick is an obvious fit, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network wasted no time on this buzz.

‘Fair to say: Keep an eye on New England and what’s next for Bill Belichick.'

Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report also chimed in on the Vrabel-Patriots rumors: ‘Mike Vrabel to the #Patriots watch is on.'

Asante Samuel Sr. hypes up Mike Vrabel amid rumors

As soon as the news was announced, social media also chimed in and ran with the assumption that Vrabel would be headed for New England. Former Patriots player Asante Samuel Sr. also took to X to make his feelings known.

Mike Vrabel is the perfect person to help the Patriots and/or Belichick He is not taking no bull sh*t… I’ve seen the interactions between him and Belichick — Asante Samuel Sr. (@pick_six22) January 9, 2024

Tennessee fired Mike Vrabel? Looks like the Patriots found their new head coach pic.twitter.com/65sAV8uJCp — GoodGameBro (@GoodGameBro) January 9, 2024

Mike Vrabel, congratulations and welcome to the New England Patriots. — Christopher Harris (@HarrisFootball) January 9, 2024

Mike Vrabel, YOU are a New England Patriot — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 9, 2024

Mike Vrabel to Patriots fans in October: “I want you not to take this organization for granted. I’ve been a lot of places. This is a special place with great leadership, great fans, great direction, great coaching. "Enjoy it. It’s not like this everywhere.” — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 9, 2024

Vrabel played with the Patriots during his days in the NFL and won three Super Bowls with the organization, so that's even more reason for him to return to the team. And, the Titans firing him was a bit of a surprise, although they are clearly wanting to go in another direction after some frustrating seasons.

By this time, there is no secret that Mike Vrabel to the Patriots would make sense for both sides, and with discussions going on with Belichick and Vrabel officially a free-agent head coach, it could be only a matter of time. The Patriots-Mike Vrabel watch is officially on.