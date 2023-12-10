A big day for New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was somewhat dampened by the sight of his heavily bandaged elbow after the game.

In another instance of “The New York Jets cannot have anything nice”, wide receiver Garrett Wilson was seen with a large bandage wrapped around his right elbow following the team's surprising 30-6 victory over the Houston Texans.

“It’s tough,” Wilson conceded when asked about the injury, courtesy of SNY's Connor Hughes. “It’s definitely bothering me.”

If it was bothering the second-year wideout all game, it was incredibly difficult to tell. Wilson finished the win with nine catches on 14 targets for 108 yards. It was just the second time this season Wilson has hit the century mark.

But that fact can hardly be blamed on Wilson, who remains the Jets' best weapon. Wilson has spent much of the season getting open, only to field errant throws from the likes of Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, and Trevor Siemian.

However, on Sunday, Wilson looked like a new quarterback, and offered a glimpse of the potential that tantalized the Jets when they selected him second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wilson-to-Wilson finally takes off

After enjoying his biggest game of the season, Garrett Wilson gushed that the Jets' embattled quarterback “balled” in easily the team's best day on offense of the 2023 season.

Z. Wilson's 301 yards, 8.4 yards per attempt, and 75 percent completion percentage were all highs for the season.

The 30 points scored was just the second time the Jets hit that mark in 2023 — the other time came in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos. Even in that contest, the Jets only got to 31 points with the help of a safety and a 39-yard fumble return by the defense.

Unfortunately, the breakout performance comes as too little, too late for a Jets team that will once again fail to qualify for the playoffs.