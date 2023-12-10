While Randall Cobb scored his first TD with the Jets against the Texans, the veteran WR admitted Garrett Wilson should've got the ball.

Randall Cobb finally scored his first touchdown with the New York Jets in their Week 14 win against the Houston Texans. But the veteran wide receiver admitted that he was fortunate to be in the right place at the right time to get the elusive TD.

“It was actually supposed to go to Garrett (Wilson),” Cobb told SNY. “But he was a little tired and I saw that he needed a break and he was coming to the sidelines and I just ran in there for him and was just able to make the play.”

Wilson had helped position the Jets at the Texans 15-yard line on the first drive of the second half. He made three catches, including on a 25-yard grab by quarterback Zach Wilson.

So, the seldom-used Cobb, active for only the second game since Week 6, entered to give Wilson a break. Right time, right place for the 33-year-old.

Zach Wilson zipped a perfect pass to Cobb on a crossing route and the veteran took it to the house to give the Jets their first touchdown. They'd go on to win convincingly, 30-6, at rain-soaked MetLife Stadium.

“Zach threw a great ball,” Cobb explained. “(Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett) called a perfect play, it popped wide open. I was able to catch it and get in the end zone.”

Zach Wilson had a huge game for the Jets, throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns, including the strike to Cobb.

It was only the fourth catch on 13 targets this season for Cobb and his 54th receiving touchdown in 163 NFL games.

The Jets signed Cobb this past offseason after he played 10 of the past 12 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.