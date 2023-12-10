Jets QB Zach Wilson threw for 301 yards and 2 TDs in a 30-6 win against the Texans, eliciting high praise from coach Robert Saleh

Zach Wilson promised to have fun and “let it rip” this week for the New York Jets. And he did that, and more, when he returned to the starting lineup to lead the Jets to a stunning 30-6 win against the Houston Texans.

Jets coach Robert Saleh stood up and took notice of the 24-year-old’s outstanding game, delivering some serious praise after the victory.

“I thought Zach probably played the best game of his career,” Saleh said postgame about the QB he benched two weeks ago in favor of journeyman Tim Boyle.

"I thought Zach probably played the best game of his career," Saleh said postgame about the QB he benched two weeks ago in favor of journeyman Tim Boyle.

"He made a lot of things happen that weren't there… I thought he was oustanding today."

Wilson was poised and effective right from the start Sunday, despite nasty weather conditions at MetLife Stadium. He completed his first six passes and finished 27-for-36 in the air for 301 yards, two touchdowns and no picks.

It was his third 300-yard passing performance in 33 NFL games. He tied his career-high, throwing two TDs for the seventh time. His 117.9 passer rating was the highest of his three-season career.

Zach Wilson led Jets to 30 points in second half of win against Texans

With the game scoreless at halftime, Wilson came out firing to start the second half. He connected on a key conversion to tight end Jeremy Ruckert and three times to wide receiver Garrett Wilson, including an athletic across-the-body completion on a third-and-12 when he escaped a heavy pass rush.

Wilson closed the 75-yard drive with a 15-yard TD pass to Randall Cobb.

The No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft then drove the Jets down the field for another touchdown on their next series, a nine-yard TD run by Xavier Gipson on a jet sweep. Wilson had key third-down conversions to Tyler Conklin and Garrett Wilson to set up the touchdown.

Robert Saleh says Zach Wilson was ‘unbelievable' against Texans

Wilson connected with Breece Hall on a TD pass in the fourth quarter as the Jets (5-8) rolled up 30 points in the second half and ended a five-game losing streak.

“Zach was unbelievable,” Saleh said.

Not bad for a QB benched for the third time in his career just a couple of weeks ago and who was rumored to be “hesitant” about making the start against the Texans.