Jets WR Garrett Wilson was not happy at the end of Jets-Dolphins, and he let Aaron Rodgers know it.

New York Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson needed to get some things off his chest during his team’s Week 15 blowout by the Miami Dolphins, and he decided to do that by venting to injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

With the Jets down 30-0 to their AFC East rival Dolphins in the fourth quarter, Wilson blew off steam during an animated conversation with Rodgers. The 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year did most of the (aggressive) talking during the conversation, but Rodgers did add his thoughts toward the end, seeming to agree with Wilson on whatever he was complaining about.

Garrett Wilson & Aaron Rodgers having a very animated conversation on the sidelines 👀 Jets are down 30-0 to the Dolphins. (via @NFLonCBS)pic.twitter.com/RypdDwTXQo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2023

Garrett Wilson was frustrated with just three catches for 29 yards in the Jets' 30-0 Week 15 loss to the Dolphins. Zach Wilson started the game at quarterback, and when he left with a concussion, Trevor Siemian came in and was not much better.

Last season, as a rookie, Garrett Wilson had 147 targets for 83 catches, 1,103 yards, and four touchdowns. He’s on pace to put up similar numbers this season. Through 14 games, he has 138 targets for 79 catches, 882 yards, and three touchdowns. However, he expected Aaron Rodgers to be his quarterback this season, and after tearing his Achilles four plays into the season, that didn’t happen.

Despite what seemed like a season-ending injury in Week 1, it looked like Rodgers might make a miraculous recovery and return this season. After this week’s loss, though, the Jets are officially eliminated from playoff contention, which should mean we won’t see Rodgers until next season.