The former-MVP quarterback's reaction to the team's woeful performance Sunday echoes that of Jets fans.

The New York Jets and their fans anxiously await a return from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the former MVP doesn't seem too impressed with what they're putting on the field.

Check out the former MVP's reaction to the Jets trailing the Miami Dolphins 24-0 after the first half of Sunday's game.

Jets trail 24-0 to the Dolphins at the half 😬 Aaron Rodgers:pic.twitter.com/t6i755cYQD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2023

To make matters worse, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been replaced by Trevor Siemian with an undisclosed injury.

While we await Rodgers' reaction to become a meme, the Jets' season of struggles continues to limp to a merciful end. The team entered today's game ranked 25th in passing yards, 30th in rushing yards, and 31st in total yards per game.

“We're just trying to spark the offense,” said Jets head coach Robert Saleh on the team's struggles last week. “We're searching. I felt like there were a lot of missed opportunities with potential explosives, possible touchdowns on the field today. And we've got to find a way to take advantage when we have that opportunity.

“Our guys play hard. We've got to clean up the pre-snap stuff on offense with regards to usage of cadence. It's obviously fooling us more than it is them. But it's stuff we've got to get better at.”

Assuming a defeat to the Dolphins this afternoon, the Jets will fall to 12-25 in 35 games under Saleh.

Barring a miraculous comeback, the team will fall to 5-9 on the season, all but officially eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC.

The Jets haven't made the playoffs in 12 years.