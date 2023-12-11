Garrett Wilson came away more than impressed watching Zach Wilson lead the Jets to a victory over the Texans in Week 14.

Garrett Wilson was clearly impressed with the play of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson in their stunning 30-6 win against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

“I mean, he balled man, he balled,” Wilson said postgame. “He put it all out there, throwing dots in the rain. … Zach went crazy today.”

"Zach Wilson balled man. He put it all out there, throwing dots in the rain. Zach went crazy today. He's got all the faith in us in the world, it's great to see him go out there & just hoop."- Garrett Wilson#Jets pic.twitter.com/Nwlst5iLlE — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) December 10, 2023

The much-maligned QB completed 27 of 36 passes for 301 yards, two touchdowns and zero picks. Jets coach Robert Saleh said that this was Wilson’s best game of his three-season NFL career.

It was the third time Wilson surpassed 300 yards in the air, and first this season. His two TD passes equaled his career-best, and was the seventh time he had done so.

Not surprisingly, Garrett Wilson was Zach Wilson’s favorite target during his breakout performance. The stud wide receiver caught nine passes on 14 targets for a season-high 108 yards.

LOOK AT ZACH WILSON

pic.twitter.com/JBYJ3Gx9n8 — PFF (@PFF) December 10, 2023

Wilson didn’t get in the end zone, though Randall Cobb explained that his own 15-yard TD catch in the third quarter was designed for the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. However, Wilson came off the field for a blow after making three key receptions earlier on the scoring drive. Cobb replaced him and ended up scoring the first TD of the game.

Making Zach Wilson’s performance even more impressive was that it came in a steady rain and windy conditions at MetLife Stadium. And also after he was reinstated as the starter amid reports Wilson was “hesitant” to get back under center after being benched for two games.

“He’s been through the ringer in this city … to see him just go out there and ball, it’s what he deserves,” Garrett Wilson said.

The win ended a five-game losing streak for the Jets (5-8), who face the Dolphins in Miami next week.