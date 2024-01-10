Pat McAfee made a big Aaron Rodgers announcement.

Aaron Rodgers will not appear on the Pat McAfee show during the NFL playoffs. McAfee made the announcement Wednesday.

“Aaron Rodgers Tuesday season four is done,” McAfee said on the Pat McAfee Show. “There are going to be a lot of people that are happy with that, myself included to be honest. With the way it ended, it got real loud. I'm happy that that's not going to be in my mentions going forward, which is great news.”

Richard Deitsch of The Athletic provided an update on the situation.

“Pat McAfee announced today on his show that Aaron Rodgers is done as a guest for the NFL season. From everything I understand: McAfee made that call (as I have written he has creative control & control of guest booking). Obviously, I AM CERTAIN ESPN supports this,” Deitsch wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Pat McAfee Show taking an Aaron Rodgers break

The announcement follows the recent Aaron Rodgers-Jimmy Kimmel drama. Rodgers and McAfee will both probably welcome the break following the drama-filled past week.

McAfee further addressed the show's mindset following the past week.

“We've given a lot of people who have been waiting for us to fail a lot of ammo and things to attack us for over the past week,” McAfee said. “And we would love to get back to the point where we just move on and continue to silence all the haters…

“Aaron Rodgers is a Hall-of-Famer. He's a four-time MVP… We are very lucky to get a chance to chat with him and learn from him. Some of his thoughts and opinions, though, do piss off a lot of people. I'm pumped that that is no longer going to be every single Wednesday of my life.”