After Aaron Rodgers' claimed Jimmy Kimmel would be on Jeffrey Epstein's list, the late-night host responded.

He opened his show last night with a fiery seven-minute rant directed at Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers' claims

This all began when Rodgers made his regular appearance on the Pat McAfee show. He said, “There's a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are really hoping that [the list] doesn't come out,” referring to Jeffrey Epstein's list.

Rodgers continued, “I'll tell you what, if that list comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”

Kimmel then took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond.

Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless… https://t.co/p8eug12uiS — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 2, 2024

“Dear Aasshole: for the record, I've not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list' other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can't seem to distinguish from reality,” he began. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Jimmy Kimmel's fiery monologue

During last night's show, Kimmel took the time to respond to Rodgers, dubbing him “Karen Rodgers.”

“Either he actually believes my name was going to be on Epstein's list, which is insane, or the more likely scenario is he doesn't actually believe that [and] he just said it because he's mad at me for making fun of his top knot and his lies about being vaccinated,” Kimmel responded. “He's particularly upset, I think, because I made fun of the fact that he floated this wacko idea that the UFO sightings that were in the news in February were being reported to distract us from the Epstein list.”

Jimmy’s thoughts on quarterback Karen Rodgers… pic.twitter.com/mRh5VRUycz — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) January 9, 2024

He then showed a clip of Kimmel jabbing Rodgers for his conspiracy theory last year. The late-night host joked that Rodgers may want to “revisit that concussion protocol.”

But it didn't stop there. Kimmel then claimed that Rodgers has a “very high opinion of himself” due to his other-worldly football skills.

“He genuinely thinks that because God gave him the ability to throw a ball, he's smarter than everyone else. The idea that his brain is just average is unfathomable to him,” Kimmel said. “We learned during COVID [that] somehow he knows more about science than scientists. A guy that went to community college, then got into Cal on a football scholarship and didn't graduate. Someone who never spent a minute studying the human body is an expert in the field of immunology.

“He put on a magic helmet, and that G made him a genius. Aaron got two As on his report card — they were both in the word ‘Aaron,' okay? Can you imagine that this hamster-brained thinks he knows what the government is up to because he's a quarterback doing research on YouTube and listening to podcasts?” he continued.

Jimmy Kimmel then said that Aaron Rodgers “is too arrogant to know how ignorant he is.”

He also claimed that if Rodgers apologized — something he is not betting on — he would accept it. “If he does, you know what I'll do? I'll accept his apology and move on, but he probably won't do that,” Kimmel said.