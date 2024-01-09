Aaron Rodgers opens up.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not been shy of making headlines. The latest situation surrounding Rodgers includes a fiery beef with Jimmy Kimmel over some comments made about the Epstein List. This dialogue has suddenly engaged in a back-and-forth between the two celebrities. Kimmel laid into Rodgers a ton on Monday night as well, and now Rodgers had a chance to respond.

While Rodgers was on his weekly Pat McAfee Show appearance on Tuesday, the Kimmel debate was brought up, and Rodgers was honest about where it goes from here.

Rodgers acknowledged he received death threats and a lot of other things in light of the comments made.

On Monday, the Jets quarterback did mention that he was going to address the situation on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, and here it is, and it's clear that he wants to move on from everything that unfolded.

Kimmel's long rant on Monday night caught everybody's attention, and Rodgers, of course, did not take too kindly to that, adding, “I'm not stupid enough to accuse you of that with absolutely zero concrete evidence.”

On the NFL side of things, Rodgers is beginning the offseason and is trying to work his way back to being fully ready for the 2024 season, and he recently expressed his desire to stay with the team possibly beyond next season.

Nonetheless, with the offseason here, it's only a matter of time before Rodgers finds himself in more headlines, but he wants to be done with the Jimmy Kimmel drama.