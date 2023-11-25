New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is not concerned about his job security after Friday's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

On Friday afternoon, head coach Robert Saleh and the New York Jets dropped to a disappointing record of 4-7 on the 2023-24 NFL season with a frustrating home loss to their divisional rivals, the Miami Dolphins. Saleh made a switch for this contest at the quarterback position from Zach Wilson to Tim Boyle, but the move didn't exactly work wonders for the Jets offense, as the team still mostly looked listless against a Dolphins defense that is improved this season.

After the game, Robert Saleh was asked point-blank about concerns regarding the security of his job as New York's head coach, and his answer couldn't have been more blunt.

“No, I’m not,” said Saleh, per Newsday. “I’m not worried about it.”

It's hard to fault Saleh that much for the Jets' offensive shortcomings so far in the 2023-24 season considering what transpired on the first night of the year, when newly acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury on the very first drive of the game against the Buffalo Bills.

That opened the door for Zach Wilson to reclaim his role as the starting quarterback in New York, and with a few notable exceptions, Wilson has largely struggled to get things going for his teammates this year, leading to the Tim Boyle decision on Friday. While Rodgers has said he plans to come back this year, it's objectively very hard to imagine a full Achilles recovery process transpiring over the course of just a few months.

Up next for the Jets are the Atlanta Falcons on December 3.