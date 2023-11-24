Veteran NFL referee Carl Paganelli was left spitting blood after taking contact amid a fight between the Jets and Dolphins.

The incident occurred after Miami running back Raheem Mostert scored a touchdown with 14:55 remaining in the fourth quarter of Friday's game, pushing his team's lead to 26-6. Temper flared as the Dolphins kicked the ensuing extra point, with Jets defensive lineman Michael Clemons aggressively pointing at Miami counterpart Lester Cotton amid the fracas. Clemons' left hand made contact with the face of umpire Carl Paganelli, who'd been attempting to separate the players.

Moments later, cameras caught Paganelli, who began his NFL officiating career in 1999, spitting up blood on the MetLife Stadium field.

#Dolphins OT Austin Jackson and #Jets DE Michael Clemons were ejected from the game after what happened with the ref..pic.twitter.com/q6iSqOeDsThttps://t.co/5BlGQhr0ST — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 24, 2023

Clemons was ejected for making contact with an official, the automatic result of his jab to Paganelli's face despite his intent to point at Cotton and obvious immediate regret. Miami's Austin Jackson was also sent packing for his role in the fray.

The Dolphins blew out the Jets 34-13, moving to 8-3 while keeping pace at the top of the AFC standings. Tua Tagovailoa finished 21-of-30 for 243 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill both surpassing 100 receiving yards. Mostert helped compensate for Tagovailoa's relative struggles through the air, leading a Miami ground game that garnered 167 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries.

New York, loser of four straight games, is now 4-7. Quarterback Tim Boyle made his first start of the season in place of the benched Zach Wilson, leading the Jets to just 159 yards of total offense and 12 first downs.