The Tim Boyle experiment was a disaster for the Jets. That and more takeaways from their brutal loss to the Dolphins in Week 12.

Not surprisingly, Tim Boyle wasn’t the answer for what ails the New York Jets during their 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Black Friday. But his failures replacing Zach Wilson at quarterback in Week 12 headline the takeaways from the Jets’ fourth straight loss.

Boyle “guided” the Jets to 159 yards of total offense and just 52 through the first three quarters. New York managed only 29 yards rushing and Boyle was sacked seven times, among the lowlights Friday.

Coach Robert Saleh stood behind embattled offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett postgame, stating Hackett will remain the play caller moving forward. But Saleh wouldn’t commit to Boyle starting next week against the Atlanta Falcons.

Boyle was 27-for-38 for 179 yards in his fourth NFL start and first since 2021. The 29-year-old journeyman was intercepted twice, including a pick six before halftime (more on that below) and then in the red zone after a 17-play drive in the fourth quarter. He did bounce back to toss a one-yard TD to Garrett Wilson on the next short drive after a Dolphins fumble.

But really there was little difference in how New York moved the ball, its play calling and lack of imagination on offense nor their success on that side of the ball with Boyle as opposed to Wilson.

Here are some other Jets takeaways from their 34-13 loss to the Dolphins.

‘Hail Mary' becomes ‘Hell Mary' for Jets to end first half against Dolphins

From the team that brought you “The Butt Fumble” on Thanksgiving night in 2012, the New York Jets topped that on Black Friday 2023 with the “Hell Mary.”

Trailing 10-0 with a bit more than a minute left in the first half, the Jets came to life when Brandin Echols picked off Tua Tagovailoa and raced 30 yards for a pick six touchdown. Though Greg Zuerlein missed the extra point, the Jets had MetLife Stadium rocking. And then with two seconds left near midfield, D.J. Reed intercepted Tagovailoa again.

Saleh signed off on a Hail Mary. Boyle slid right, away from the pass rush, and let fly but Jevon Holland picked it off at the one-yard line. Holland then took off and raced 99 yards, eluding six would-be Jets tacklers, including Boyle, for a jaw-dropping touchdown that summed up this miserable Jets season.

Here's Jets QB Tim Boyle throwing a hail mary pick-six. "Can you believe this?! That is insanity! That's as crazy as anything you'll ever see!"- Al Michaels "If there's ever a play that embodies an entire season, this is it for the New York Jets."- Kirk Herbstreit pic.twitter.com/b06dLZS7W3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 24, 2023

New York never recovered, in fact it ran only three offensive plays in a miserable third quarter and lost by three touchdowns.

Jets defense shows frustration, cracks in armor after weeks of holding up offense

Yet again, the defense tried to singlehandedly keep the Jets in this one, especially with some solid red zone play in the first half and the two interceptions late in the second quarter. But as they did last week against the Buffalo Bills, the Jets D was on the field too long and cracked under the weight of holding up their inept offense.

The Jets allowed a season-high 34 points Friday, after giving up 32 against the Bills. Last week, it was 393 yards of total offense allowed by the Jets. This week, 395.

Their tackling look miserable, at best, or half-hearted, at worst, on a pair of Raheem Mostert touchdowns, including a 34-yard run for the game’s final score.

C.J. Mosley spoke with @JeaneCoakley after the game and shared what is said to the team from a captain standpoint, the emotions from the end of the second quarter, and how the team plans to stick together going forward pic.twitter.com/TtzSgFRO0k — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 24, 2023

Simply, the Jets defense looked beaten and exhausted. And the frustration bubbled over when C.J. Mosley got into it with some Dolphins over their mocking of Jets stud Quinnen Williams — they imitated his sack celebration after taking Boyle down several times. Michael Clemons got into a fight in the fourth quarter and was ejected when he accidentally struck an official in the mouth.

Not a good look on a day the Jets were extremely undisciplined yet again.

Was there anything positive for Jets on Black Friday?

Well, Echols did have that pick six. And safety Ashtyn Davis recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter after nearly recovering one in the first half.

Tua 🎯 Brandin Echols for 6️⃣

pic.twitter.com/0caPQghVT7 — PFF (@PFF) November 24, 2023

Mosley led the Jets with 14 tackles, had one for a loss and broke up one pass. Bryce Huff recorded his team-leading sixth sack and Clemons earned a half sack, his first of the season.

Punter Thomas Morstead averaged 52.8 yards on six punts and dropped three inside the 20. And, searching for any nugget on offense, Boyle did make quicker decisions than Wilson, even if his longest completion was for 13 yards.