New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to return to the starting lineup this weekend against the Buffalo Bills, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who dropped the news on Good Morning Football.

Darnold was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice after dealing with a foot injury the last few weeks and according to Rapoport, Darnold could have probably started last week but the team was being ultra conservative with him.

That means this will be the first time that Josh Allen and Sam Darnold will go head to head, and this could be a brewing rivalry if these two guys live up to the hype they both came out of the draft with.

Darnold was asked about the Buffalo Bills starting quarterback and he had nothing but love for the former Wyoming Cowboy.

“The dude’s a freak athlete,” Darnold said of Allen via The New York Post. “He’s so big and runs so fast and can throw the ball a mile. He’s a handful for defenses all around the league.” “I know, like I’ve had, there are some different looks that you go against than college. Just like I’ve been having, he’s had some rookie struggles and not seeing some of the defenses. I think for both of us it’s just about continuing to get those reps, but Josh has been doing amazing.”

Barring any setbacks both of the young rookie QB should be out there Sunday and will make for some good storylines for two teams out of the playoff race.