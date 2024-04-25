The New York Jets are about the embark on one of their most important NFL Drafts in recent memory. New York is in win-now mode with 40-year-old signal caller Aaron Rodgers at the helm. The pressure will be on to succeed in a highly competitive AFC. Sauce Gardner seems to have his own preferences for who the Jets should select with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Gardner recently joked on social media that there are a handful who could prompt him to announce the pick himself.
“If we draft Rome, Bowers, MHJ, Nabers, or Joe Alt, I will be announcing the pick today,” Gardner said. “If anybody besides the guys I named are the pick at 10, y'all will not see me announcing the pick.”
Sauce went on to clarify that he wasn't being serious.
Unsurprisingly, Sauce seems to have a good idea of who the Jets could benefit from most.
Wide receiver and offensive line are two of the biggest needs for the Jets, and the 2024 draft class is absolutely stacked with talent at those positions.
Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, and Malik Nabers are the headliners for this year's wide receiver class. Harrison Jr. is projected as a “can't miss” prospect who can contribute at a high level right away. Odunze and Nabers are incredible receiver prospects in their own right, with Odunze boasting impressive strength and contested catch ability and Nabers incredible speed.
Brock Bowers is another enticing offensive weapon. He is one of the most well-rounded tight end prospects in quite some time. Bowers would be a dangerous chess piece right away on the Jets.
Finally, Joe Alt is the top offensive lineman in the class. He will likely be long gone before the Jets pick at 10th overall.
Recapping the New York Jets' offseason and previewing their 2024 NFL Season
The Jets have made a strong push to put talent around Aaron Rodgers.
New York added left tackle Tyron Smith, guard John Simpson, and wide receiver Mike Williams during free agency. The team also traded for both offensive tackle Morgan Moses and pass rusher Haason Reddick. The Jets also added further reinforcements on the defense, which has that side of the ball looking more or less complete before the draft.
The Jets need to add some firepower on offense, but they should be frugal with their draft picks. After the 10th overall pick, they don't pick again until the third round (72nd overall) as their lone selection on day two. They also have a handful of day three picks.
New York will be competing for an AFC East title in 2024, the safest path to guaranteeing a playoff berth. They will face steep resistance from the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. The New England Patriots will be a thorn in everyone's side, though they are not expected to seriously compete in a rebuilding season and first year for head coach Jerod Mayo.
If the New York Jets can come out of the 2024 NFL Draft with a couple of starters and rotational players, then they will be set up for success in 2024.