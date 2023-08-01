New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner appeared on Up & Adams with Kay Adams on Monday at Jets training camp, and the show posted a photo of the two together. Sauce Gardner took to Twitter with a hilarious reaction to the post of him with Kay Adams.

“Yall gotta relax lol” Gardner wrote on Twitter.

Yall gotta relax lol https://t.co/xcm8mdXmZd — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) July 31, 2023

It seems people were getting a little too carried away seeing the two photographed together. Gardner did an interview with Adams on Up & Adams regarding this year's Jets team.

The Jets are hoping to finally become contenders in the AFC this season after acquiring Aaron Rodgers via trade from the Green Bay Packers this offseason. The team was viewed as a team that has all of the pieces on both sides of the ball to compete, but did not have the quarterback play.

The struggles of Zach Wilson and Mike White over the last few years has been a large part of why the Jets have not reached the playoffs over the last few seasons.

The Jets defense has plenty of talent, headlined by Gardner and Quinnen Williams, who recently got a big contract extension. The offense has weapons as well, with second year wide receiver Garrett Wilson figuring to be Aaron Rodgers' top target.

Expectations are high for the Jets. They have not been to the playoffs since 2010 under Rex Ryan, when they went to the AFC Championship game and lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It will be intriguing to see what happens with the Jets throughout training camp, on Hard Knocks and in the regular season.