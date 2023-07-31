For the first time in three seasons, the spotlight at New York Jets training camp is not focused on Zach Wilson. Away from the glare, the young quarterback is showing positive signs despite losing his job to boyhood idol, Aaron Rodgers.

“He’s gaining confidence,” coach Robert Saleh said Monday. “Not necessarily in his ability and going out there to play, but just in his decision making and what he’s doing play-in and play-out. I just feel that from him.”

When asked if learning from Rodgers has played a part in that, Saleh agreed before noting that the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft is under less pressure now that he’s the backup.

“Yeah, for sure,” Saleh replied. “It could be a little bit of everything. I don’t want to discredit anything.”

Coach Saleh on seeing @ZachWilson gaining confidence. pic.twitter.com/r3RgnCUAFC — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 31, 2023

Wilson completed just 55.2 percent of his passes through his first two NFL seasons. He’s thrown 18 interceptions to 15 touchdowns and was benched twice last season. After the Jets lost their final six games in 2022 to finish 7-10, owner Woody Johnson was vocal about needing to find a veteran quarterback who could get them back into the playoffs for the first time in 13 seasons.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Enter Rodgers, the four-time League MVP, who was acquired from the Green Bay Packers and has already transformed the Jets franchise, on and off the field.

Of the many positive things Rodgers has done since arriving, coaching up Wilson is one of the most underrated.

Aaron Rodgers gives Zach Wilson pointers between reps pic.twitter.com/Mp8izgTeoj — Jets Videos (@snyjets) July 31, 2023

Wilson has had good moments running the No. 2 offense in training camp. The big test will come during preseason games, when Wilson is expected to play a lot, and Rodgers likely not at all. The Jets also have quarterbacks Tim Boyle and Chris Streveler on the roster.

Wilson and the Jets open their preseason schedule Thursday when they play the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.